Portfolios assigned to KP Ministers

Tariq Saeed

Peshawar

The caretaker government of has assigned portfolios to the care taker Provincial Ministers on Tuesday. As notified by Administration Department, Government of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa the Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Justice (Rtd) Dost Mohammad Khan has assigned the portfolios of Finance, Planning & Development, Local Government & Rural Development, Housing and Inter-provincial Coordination Departments to Mr. Abdur Rauf Khan Khattak while Mr. Anwar ul Haq has been allotted the Portfolios of Agriculture, Livestock, Fisheries & Cooperative, Irrigation and Food, Mr. Sana Ullah has been allotted the Portfolios of Industries, Technical Education, Manpower, Mines & Mineral Development Departments

Mr. Muqadas Ullah has been entrusted with the Portfolios of Revenue, Excise & Taxation, Narcotics Control and Labour, Mr. Fazl Elahi has been allotted the Portfolios of Energy & Power and Public Health Engineering Departments, Dr. Sarah Safdar has been allotted the Portfolios of Elementary & Secondary Education, Higher Education, Commerce, Archives & Libraries, Social Welfare, Religious & Minority Affairs Departments, Mr. Muhammad Rashid Khan has been allotted the Portfolios of Forestry, Environment & Wild Life, Sports , Culture , Tourism and Youth Affairs Departments.

Justice ® Asad ullah Khan Chamkani has been allotted the Portfolios of Law, Parliamentary Affairs & Human Rights, Relief & Rehabilitation & Settlement Departments, Mr. Zafar Iqbal Bangash has been allotted the Portfolios of Information & Public Relations, Science & Technology and Information Technology Departments and Mr. Akbar Jan Marwat has been allotted the Portfolios of Health, Population Welfare Departments. Rest of the Departments/Portfolios shall remain with the Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.