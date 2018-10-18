Porn is addiction

It is estimated that nearly 28.5 million users visit PORNHUB. Reports claim that 81 million daily visit the site where more than 4,052,543 pornographic videos are uploaded, where an individual continuously could watch them nearly for 68 years. An approved research of 2017 claimed that could account for a daily average of more than 15 million unique views. Visiting the porn sites could affect a person mentally and physically, even it sometimes causes some psychological disorders. However, daily clicking down on the same site would change and rewire consumer’s brain where a person would lose his all interaction with the things or actions which he is supposed to do, a porn habit can dramatically escalate into unexpected territory, porn can be an addiction, it damages the sex life and sexual health and it can also hit the relationship which are intended not be broken for lifetime and some other issues related to pornography. However, creating such unethical sites is banned by the government and recently more than 25,000 websites have been blocked, which is most appreciable step on the part of the government.

MEHRAJ ALTAF

Turbat

Share on: WhatsApp