Population-wise based funds to be disbursed: Aleem

Salim Ahmed

Senior Minister Punjab Abdul Aleem Khan has said that in the upcoming new local bodies system in Punjab each city and village would be focused and funds would be distributed population wise which would result in new era of progress and prosperity instead of the old and traditional system.

He expressed this while talking to the delegations of Kasur and Nankana Sahab districts which called on him here at 90 The Mall. Abdul Aleem Khan said that there would be new delimitations would be established to ascertain new constituencies while new bill is also in final shape.

He said that village and neighborhood councils would be given maximum representation at the local level and they would be getting 30 per cent of funds of annual development program.

Abdul Aleem Khan said that local developmental projects would also be started even at village level and people would be given maximum ownership of these local bodies institutions so that they could be sustainable for a long term.

Senior Minister said that new system would be corruption free and for this purpose new audit system is being devised while computerization of the local bodies institutions has also been started in which government employees would also be given necessary training before time for which practical work has also been started. Abdul Aleem Khan told that from the last three months he is striving hard on the new local government’s issue and this consultation is also part of that. He mentioned that in the last elections Kasur district remained prominent in leading local bodies elections and in future all over the Punjab, PTI would be leading.

He said that in the past 10 years nawaz league deliberately destroyed these institutions of local bodies and no powers were delegated to them so that each power and penny could be put in the hands of Shahbaz Sharif but now as per the vision of Prime Minister Imran Khan practical steps would be taken to resolve all the developmental issues at local level.

In this meeting, from Nankana Sahab MNA Brig.(r) Ejaz Ali Shah, MPA Mian Atif, Moon Khan, Arshad Sahi and from Kasur Provincial Minister Col.(r) Hashim Dogar, Mrs. Masood Bhatti, Dr. Azeem Uddin Lakhawi, Rashid Tufail, Maqsood Sabir Ansari, Sardar Nadar, Mohammad Hussain Dogar, Rana Mohammad Aslam and Mohammad Azam were present who talked extensively about the political situation of their districts and exchanged views regarding the next local bodies system in Punjab. They apprised the Senior Minister about their input on this issue and assured their full cooperation in future also.

