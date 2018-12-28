Population planning need of hour: Yousafzai

Staff Reporter

Peshawar

The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Minister for Information and Public Relations Shaukat Ali Yousafzai has said that prioritizing population planning at each and every level in Pakistan is need of the hour as except it development of the nation and welfare of the people is impossible.

While talking at A National Dialogue Championing Legislators to Meet Population Challenge hosted by Population Council in Islamabad, he said that awareness and education regarding population planning should be directed towards every segment of the society including its inclusion in the national curricula of education.

He said that Pakistan is not only faced with resource constrains but the unbridle population explosion is hampering every effort for the welfare of the people. The function was participated by a large number of legislators from all the four provinces and almost all political parties who discussed various aspect of the problem but the KP Minister was of the view that the key to address the issue was to involve every segment of the society, sensitize and educate them on it.

He said that no doubt resource constrain is a problem but the option of fixation of priorities is always open to the government and is its responsibility. He said that the PTI government is well aware of its such responsibilities and the importance of population planning therefore every effort would be made to involve every segment of the society including deeni ulema, the academia, health practitioners and the local governments’ representatives.

With regard to the KP Government approach to the issue, Shaukat Yousafzai said that they were fully cooperating with the governments of other provinces and the Centre and were ready to join them for joint procurement of contraceptives and other requirements for population planning.

He also pointed out that the PTI government had already involved ulema in eradication of polio which is bearing fruitful results that’s why it was not difficult for them to involve them, these ulema, in population planning and mother child health care.

