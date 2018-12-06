Population explosion control on war-footings stressed

Islamabad

Psychologist and Economists on Thursday stressed that rapid growth of population issue should be taken seriously and all stakeholders should contribute to resolving it on a war footing.

Psychologist Dr. Humaira Jami said population explosion is a major threat in our country that has been neglected by the previous governments.

It is an alarming situation that our population growth ratio has increased from 2 to 2.4% creating big challenges of more resources to cater basic needs including food, water and other necessities, she added.

She said advocating family planning is simply a matter of enabling poor people in developing countries to exercise the choices available to rich people everywhere. It is the responsibility of religious scholars and other concerned to educate people about the consequences of population explosion, she emphasized.

The time has come where government, donor, and non-government organizations know they must cooperate to achieve tangible results, said, adding, the need of the time is to mainstream population dynamics across core national and provincial development plans and strategies in this regard.

Economist Dr. Aitzaz Ahmed also said , The population growth creates problems in the short run that include poverty, famine and unemployment but in the long run, it leads to new developments through advancement in technology but again the need is to utilize human resource in a well manner.

“It was mainly because of lack of awareness and misunderstanding on the part of the people that a relation has been created between family planning and religion while, in fact, it deals with maternal health and development of the society,” he added.

He urged print and electronic media to guide the society in the right direction by communicating the right message to them.

Economist Dr. Shahid Hassan Siddiqui adds, we should have to control population growth as our resources are limited in comparison to population growth.

He said one of the most powerful tools in stemming population growth will be education as it leads to lower birth rates and slows population growth.—Agencies

