Population explosion causing problems: Buzdar

Chief Minister Usman Buzdar has said that population explosion and ever-increasing problems are a threat to human survival.

In his message on World Population Day, the CM stated that an unplanned increase in population results in creating different problems and this day highlights the importance of maintaining a balance between population and resources.

He added that the whole world and Pakistan is facing an unusual situation due to coronavirus. Meanwhile, protection of mother and child is a priority of the government and steps have been taken to provide the best healthcare facilities to womenfolk, he added. Access to voluntary family planning has been ensured while remaining safe from coronavirus.

He maintained that public cooperation is important for overcoming the problems relating to population explosion. The quality of life can be improved by overcoming the population explosion, he said. The government is utilizing resources to expand the scope of services relating to family planning and it is imperative to hold the tsunami of population explosion for protecting the natural resources.

It has become a global challenge to enhance resources according to population increase and the people should play their role for increasing awareness about family planning, the CM concluded.

CM DIRECTS TO START GREATER THAL CANAL PROJECT: The CM has directed to start the Greater Thal Canal project to irrigate the barren lands of Layyah, Bhakkar, Jhang, Muzaffargarh and Khushab.

While presiding over a meeting at his office, the CM directed that work on the canal system’s restoration should be expedited as it would help in increasing agricultural productivity. He further directed that the land acquisition process should be completed on a priority basis and asked the concerned commissioner to immediately complete the survey.

The land rates should be identified on merit and the landowners be transparently paid the price of lands, he added. The one-window operation should begin for payment of land, he further said. He said the ADB will provide $150 million assistance for this project.

The CM said the Forest Department should be provided alternate land in lieu of its acquired land. Punjab Cabinet will give final approval of financial matters of Greater Thal Canal project, he added.

Irrigation Minister Mohsin Leghari, Chief Secretary, Chairman P&D and SMBR attended the meeting while Commissioner Sargodha and DC Layyah participated through video link.

On the direction of CM Usman Buzdar, a meeting of cabinet committee for corona and dengue control was held to review the proposal of smart lockdown during Eid-ul-Azha. The meeting decided that parks and recreational places will be closed on Eid-ul-Azha. The permission has been granted to open the admin office of schools along with the working of administrative staff but the students and teachers will not be allowed to visit schools.

The chief secretary directed that action be initiated against the staff not doing dengue surveillance. Secretary schools said that in line with the decision of the federal government, the school education department will issue complete guidelines before the opening of schools. Working of schools in two shifts is under consideration while every shift would comprise 2.5 hours duration. Necessary precautionary measures will be ensured in the schools, she added. The meeting decided that permission for the release of property, professional tax and excise permits will be allowed under an appointment management system.