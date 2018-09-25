Population control imperative for development

NEWS & VIEWS

Mohammad Jamil

POPULATION is increasing in Pakistan at the rate of around 2.4 per cent, which is double if compared with India and Bangladesh. Present government is taking measures to revive the economy and to provide education and health facilities to the people, but in case the population growth rate is not checked it would reduce the quality of human resource in the country and retard economic development. Increase in population means less for each – less land for every farmer, less water for everybody and less education and health facilities for impoverished sections of society. According to the United Nations there would be four billion people living in countries defined as water-scarce or water-stressed by 2050, up from half a billion in 1995. In Pakistan, population growth and declining economic growth exert pressure on Pakistan’s economy. In these circumstances, it is difficult to allocate adequate funds for social sector for the ever-increasing population.

As population planning can reduce the pressure on the economy, all-out efforts should be made to achieve the population growth rate of 1% for eradicating extreme poverty, achieving universal primary education, reducing child mortality, improving maternal health, combating diseases and ensuring environmental stability. Geologists and scientists look at the causes of natural calamities and disasters on the basis of scientific knowledge and studies. They opine that when man violates the ecological order, the nature limits the human numbers in its own way. On the other hand, religious scholars have different perception and consider natural calamities like earthquakes and floods as punishment for the sins of the people. They, nevertheless, cannot explain as to why pious people are also punished along with the sinful lot in the event of a natural calamity. The necessity of human numbers to conform to the environment, and how this may be achieved, has been argued since Malthus propounded his theory.

Human population numbers had been subject to cyclical variations as a result of boom, gloom and doom. First half of the twentieth century had recorded great prosperity and improvement in living conditions, but at the same time saw savage wars that limited human numbers nature’s way. Though Pakistan faces many challenges vis-à-vis trade deficit, current account deficit, fiscal deficit and spectre of terrorism, population explosion seems to be the biggest challenge, as many problems emanate from this phenomenon. With the present rate of more than two per cent increase in population, Pakistan’s population would be 220 million by 2020 and 380 million by 2050. In Pakistan, social indicators with regard to human resource development vis-a-vis health care, education, employment, income distribution and skill formation lag behind other countries of the region. It is unfortunate that a resourceful country has been brought to the present pass by our inept leadership.

Malthus had cautioned to limit numbers because whenever world population increased to the level of outstripping the resources, there were natural calamities, chaos, tensions, conflicts and wars. Because of crowded conditions of life and acute shortages, signs of stress and tension become evident, and in turn these conditions give rise to abnormal behavior patterns. According to sociologists, murders, crimes, extremism and terrorism are the result of inadequate resources, unemployment, poverty, and of course unfair and unjust economic system. There is no denying that with better management, fertility of soils can be maintained and improved, which could help match requirements of food for quite some time. With new methods and scientific approach yield per acre has increased manifold; but there is a limit, as ‘land’ is a critical factor, which cannot be increased once all cultivable land is brought under the plough.

Though population explosion is not the problem with developed countries, yet according to one survey ten per cent of the world population including the US and the European countries suffers from mental defect ranging from idiocy and raving madness to loss of mental equilibrium. However, incidence in the developing countries is much more, as medical science has revealed that if during pregnancy would-be mothers do not take adequate quantity of proteins, the brains of their children would not grow to the normal size; hence low intelligence and low IQ. Evidence suggests that no developing country in the world has been able to solve the problem of mass poverty without containing population growth. Ulema in Pakistan are averse to population control, but enlightened religious scholars in Bangladesh, Indonesia and several other Muslim countries have endorsed family planning. The Bangladeshi government has implemented programs with the objective of overall improvement in human development.

For example, a successful immunization program kept children healthier and their mothers freer. A sanitation drive had salutary impact on health, hygiene and privacy. A drive against diarrhea was undertaken partly to control epidemics that followed extreme weather events like floods and cyclones that are unfortunately a regular feature in Bangladesh. And an increase in girls’ education meant that younger mothers were better able to care for themselves and their children, compared to previous generations. There is a positive way of limiting family size by making them prosperous by providing jobs, education and health facilities, because people living at subsistence level with a short life expectation have no incentive to limit family numbers. If socio-economic justice is not ensured, there would be turmoil and violence in the society. Anyhow, population growth must be checked in a planned way, otherwise the nature would limit it in its own way.

—The writer is a senior journalist based in Lahore.

