Popularity of PTI baffling PPP rulers, Arif Alvi

KARACHI : Growing popularity of the Pakistan Tehreek e Insaf (PTI) in Sindh has baffled the PPP rulers and they have resorted to political vendetta, but these tactics could not stop their defeat in the coming general elections, said PTI Sindh chapter President Dr Arif Alvi, addressing a press conference at the Karachi Press Club (KPC) here Wednesday.

PTI Sindh senior executive vice president Haleem Adil Sheikh, PTI leader Zaid Talpur and others were also present.

Dr Alvi said we strongly condemn the hooliganism of police in Umerkot. He said Zaid Talpur is a precious asset of our party and our political opponents should stop their vendetta. He demanded that the death of Shafi Muhammad Solangi in police custody should be investigated.

He said the political importance of the PPP has already been vanished in Sindh province. He said the PTI would arrange a huge rally in Larkana on January 23 that would reset the direction of politics in Sindh.

He said the rulers have damaged the national economy. The burden of loans has been constantly increasing. In Sindh, the growers have been exploited brutally. He said Zardari mafia has devastated the sugarcane growers of Sindh. He said in Sindh 17 sugar mills belong to Zardari and these mills are sucking the blood of poor sugarcane growers.

He said Zardari is a thief and rulers working under him are thieves. He said Imran Khan is an honest man and people working under him are also honest.

He said in Sindh the rulers even did not spare the teachers as they were beaten up by police. He said we strongly condemn torture on the teachers. He said the government instead of holding talks with the teachers is using brutal power to suppress them, which is an undemocratic process. He said we are with the protesting teachers in their struggle. He said in the KpK all NTS-passed teachers have already been regularized.

PTI leader Haleem Adil Sheikh, on the occasion, said the growing popularity of the PTI in Sindh has baffled the rulers. He said in Sindh the rulers have stopped supply of irrigation water to lands of our workers. He said our workers are being beaten up and we strongly condemn this. He said in Sindh the people are compelled to drink gutter-mixed water. He said we will get the people of Sindh rid of this civil dictatorship and thieves. He said basic facilities are not available to the people of Sindh due to the corruption of the ruling PPP.

He said wherever we hold our rallies the frightened rulers also go there to hold their rallies. He said gutter water of Hyderabad, Sukkur, Dadu, Larkana and other cities and towns are directly released into the river and canals and people are compelled to drink this gutter-mixed water. He said we will not leave alone any PTI worker in Sindh and we will bravely fight the atrocities of the rulers. He said the PTI would form the next government and make all these hooligans accountable for their misdeeds.

Separately, Dr Arif Alvi, Haleem Adil Sheikh after the press conference attended the sit-in of the protesting NTS teachers as a token of solidarity and assured them to support their just struggle. They demanded to regularize all NTS passed teachers without further delay.

Orignally published by NNI