Popularity of PTI leadership decreasing

Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz (PML-N) Sardar Awais Ahmed Khan Leghari has noted a plummet in the popularity of Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) and said that PTI’s entire leadership has failed, that’s why they have only one candidate to contest every by-election. Addressing a news conference, Awais Leghari said that the people will reject Imran Khan’s politics in coming by electing.

The by-election, as announced by the Election Commission, will be held on February 26. Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) has nominated Ammar Leghari as its candidate for NA-193 Rajanpur. “We will empower the youth with the support of the people,” said Awais Leghari requesting people to vote for PML-N candidate. He said that people especially youth no longer believe in Imran Khan’s false promises.—APP