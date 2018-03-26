Popular singers’ family member voice artists grievances

Sindh government should take more practical steps for preservation and promotion of art—musicians and singers- in the country.

It should extend maximum support and ownership especially to those who have devoted their lives and their families only to keep alive singing and music as a heritage from their ancestors.

Due to lack of support and facilitation, many singers from popular classical and folk singers’ families including those from Ustad Manzoor Ali Khan and Ustad Fateh Ali Khan’s family were frustrated and depressed, said folk singer Iqrar Waheed Ali, who is son of late Ustad Waheed Ali Khan while talking to APP here.

He cited the example of two members of his family—Ustad Rajab Ali Khan and Roshan Abbas Khan- who had left the country out of their frustration and now they were successfully running their music academy in London,

Another son of late Ustad Waheed Ali Khan, Lateef Waheed Ali had won the top medal award in Asia Super Star Music Competition, held in Delhi. Fifty singers, classical and mini classical, were selected for the final round of this super competition out of 5,0000 singers gathered in the Indian capital city from all over the Asia, he said.

These singer brothers are the seventh generation of the great artists’ family with its first member Ustad Hadu Hasu Khan who was student of Mian Tansen. There was a long list of popular singers from this family who included Baday Khan Saheb, Ustad Miraan Bakhsh Khan, Ustad Piyaro Ali Khan, Ustad Umeed Ali Khan, Ustad Ghulam Rasool Khan, Ustad Manzoor Ali Khan, Ustad Fateh Ali Khan, Ustad Hameed Ali Khan, Ustad Waheed Ali Khan, Ustad Rajab Ali Khan and Roshan Abbas Khan, Iqrar Waheed Ali and Master Lateef Waheed Ali.

Iqrar Waheed Ali regretted that the government, specially Culture Department of Sindh, appeared least interested to promote singers and musicians in the province.

He complained that the Culture Department neglected many senior and reputed singers in most of the government sponsored cultural programmes in and outside the country.

He said the provincial government should provide logistics and financial support and facilitation for promoting art, along with taking care of artists’ families by making good arrangement for their livelihood including giving government jobs to at least one deserving family member.

He maintained that many artists and their families were living very tough life because of low income from their profession and non-availability of alternative source of earning. It had also very become difficult for them to provide education to their children.

For feeding their families, senior and popular singers had to perform at very small and low profile programmes, he mentioned.

He was of the view that most of officials in Sindh Culture Department did know very little about art and culture. It would be proper to appoint on merit the educated children of singers, literary figures and poets in this department so that they could better play their role on this account.

Master Iqrar Waheed Ali sought financial and logistic support from the government to observe 19th death anniversary of his father Ustad Waheed Ali Khan on April 7, in Hyderabad.

“ At least, I should be exempted from the charges for Mumtaz Mirza Memorial Auditorium in Qasimabad (Hyderabad) for holding my father’s death anniversary programme,” he appealed to Sindh Government.— APP

Related