Popo club win First Girls Futsal C’ship

Islamabad

Popo club clinched the First Girls Futsal Championship played at the Shahbaz Sharif Sports Complex, Rawalpindi. Arshman club stood second while Pakistan Turkish club got third position in the championship, said a press release issued here.

District Sports Officer Waheed Babar who was the chief guest distributed prizes among the winners.

Rawalpindi Futsal Association president Raja Asad Hameed said they are doing all out efforts for the promotion of the game. “Soon Punjab Futsal Championship will be held in Rawalpindi in collaboration with Punjab Futsal Association,” he said—APP