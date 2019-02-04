Pope meets Muslim leaders in Abu Dhabi

Abu Dhabi

Pope Francis met with Sheikh Ahmed Al-Tayeb, the imam of Al-Azhar, and Emirati leaders on Monday on the first full day of his historic visit to the United Arab Emirates. In a trip laden with interfaith symbolism and messages of religious tolerance, the Pope toured the Sheikh Zayed Grand Mosque in Abu Dhabi where he met the Muslim Council of Elders.

Pope Francis then travelled to the Founder’s Memorial – a tribute to the UAE’s founding father, Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan, where he was expected to give a speech.

