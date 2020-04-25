Pope greets Egypt’s Grand Imam

Dubai

Head of the Catholic church, Pope Francis, has extended his Ramadan greetings to Grand Imam of Al-Azhar Ahmad Al-Tayeb in a phone call, local daily Egypt Today has reported. Al-Tayeb said the pope spoke of his prayer for world stability and security during the call, referencing current tensions and the coronavirus pandemic. Both religious leaders have been discussing ways of strengthening global solidarity against the virus, the report added. In February last year, Al-Tayeb and Francis signed the “Document on Human Fraternity for World Peace and Living Together” in the UAE to signal tolerance between the two religions.— Agencies