Pop star Komal Rizvi marries US-based tech tycoon in private ceremony

Pakistani actress, songwriter, and TV host Komal Rizvi get hitched to US-based tech tycoon Ali Uppal in Silicon Valley.

Social media was poured in with felicitations when the Washmallay star announced her marriage with the CEO of a multi-billion dollar company S. Ali Uppal.

A series of pictures was shared by the singer showing the couple posing for the outdoor photoshoot. Radiating love in an outfit made by her own mother, Komal tied the knot in a private event that was only attended by friends and family.

“Here is a solemn promise; to always dream with you, celebrate with you, and walk beside you through WHATEVER life may bring,” she captioned the post while fans flocked to comment section to pour in love. On her big day, the singe opted silver embroidered lehenga and wore heavy intricate jewellery. Mr Uppal goes with white suit and a textured blue shirt for the big day.

For the unversed, Rizvi sets herself free from an abusive marriage. Narrated her ordeal in a podcast, she revealed that her previous marriage was marred by abuse from her husband.

The Coke Studio singer hailed from Karachi. She started her career as a child artist and made her acting debut in the TV serial back in 90s. Rizvi rose to fame with her music and hosted several TV shows. She also released several albums, including Komal and Romeo.