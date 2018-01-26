Poorly performing trade attaches in Pakistan embassies to be recalled

Islamabad

Federal Minister for Commerce and Textile, Mohammad Pervaiz Malik on Thursday said that the ministry would call back trade attaches deputed in Pakistani embassies abroad who had not performed well for facilitation and promotion of country’s trade.

Talking to APP, the minister said that the trade officers were appointed for promotion of trade and to work for enhancing the country’s exports. He said that said that currently 58 trade officers were serving in Middle East, European Union (EU) South and North America, World Trade Organization (WTO) in Geneva, Oceana (Australia- New Zeland), South Asia, Central Asia, South East Asia and North East Asia.

Pervaiz said that trade officers were working to promote trade. They are also working to facilitate for Free Trade Agreement (FTA) and Preferential Trade Agreement (PTA) with these regional countries, he added. He said the government was committed to achieve higher market access for Pakistani products in foreign markets with the aim to increase share of export in the global trade. Replying to a question, on Generalize System of Preferences (GSP- Plus), the minister said, “We are working on GSP- Plus according to structural framework and all 27 conventions would be addressed to get GSP- Plus status again.”

The minister hoped that Pakistan would again get the status of GSP- Plus from European Union (EU) and second phase of GSP – Plus will be successful after the negotiation. Mohammad Pervaiz Malik said the government had evolved a comprehensive strategy for enhancing countries’ exports and come out from trade decline.—NNI