Poor Zainab’s murder

A national debate has started after the rape and murder of poor, angel Zainab. Ethical and moral decay among the urban youth has led to a dozen children’s (girls) rape in Kasur in the last few years. Young boys have also not been spared by these heinous murderers. Hundreds of such incidents are also occurring in rural Punjab and Sindh. There are several reasons for this.

First and foremost is the absence of a system of Islamic values brought about by an unjust antiquated British era social system where only the powerful and corrupt control society and there is an absence of legal justice for the common man. Secondly, pornographic material and violence related clips/movies are easily available on mobiles and internet. Thirdly, parents don’t control the moral character of their grown-up sons. Lastly, the non-practicing of Islamic Faraiz (commands) such as Nimaz, reading the Quran which restricts evil-thoughts, perpetuates crimes. Strict punishment for adulterers and murderers is ordained in the Holy Quran. Attraction to Western evils such as drinking, smoking and drug-addiction increase appetite for lust. Child protection laws are not enough to curb this evil.

Unless the unemployed youth are given jobs by the PML-N Punjab Government and wayward youth is streamlined into the mainstream, sexual crimes such as Zainab’s rape and murder will continue. Either the government takes full responsibility for countering this menace and the corrupt police (reforms are badly needed) takes strict action against these criminal elements, or we may be forced to adopt Saudi-type punishment where murderers, drug smugglers, etc heads are chopped off by sword after the Jumah prayers after speedy trial by Shariah courts. Only deterrent punishment will eliminate this evil.

SAAD MAQBOOL BHATTY

Islamabad

