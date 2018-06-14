Poor youngster murdered by influentials

Bashir Ahmad Rehmani

Hafizabad

A poor youngman was tortured to death by influentials after sodomising him a few days ago.

When the dead body of 17-year-old Fakhar Zaman son of a poor field worker Asghar Ali was found in the water tank of the tubewell, the alleged accused with the collusion of police declared the death due to electrocution. The father of deceased Asghar Ali and villagers protested against the merciless killing of the youth but the SHO refused to register the case.

Later, the villagers led by Asghar Ali father of the deceased called on the DPO and lodged about the apathetic attitude of SHO Kassoki police station Mian Zulfiqar Ali and told him that Asif, Nasir sons of influential landlord Rana Liaqat Ali alongwith Abdul Rehman Mishoo, Shahid Masalli, Safian Badshah and Arshad had enticed away Fakhar Abbas to the dera of Liaqat on June 8 where the accused allegedly sodomised him and later tortured him to death and thrown the dead body in the tank of tubewell.

Thereupon, the DPO reprimanded the SHO and ordered him for the autopsy of the dead body. According to medico-legal report, it was found correct that the deceased was sodomised and tortured to death. The police have registered.