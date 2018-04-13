Poor women

It has been years and years since women have been deprived of their rightful place. It is not wrong to call them services providers or birth machines in Pakistan. Many bills and resolutions have been passed in the legislatures but women still pass their life within the four walls of the house, which is not less than a prison. With no rights, they suffer in silence till death. According to some reports by the American Psychological Association, women confront more ill effects of mental sicknesses than men do. Thus, it is proved that women will fall in mental disorder if they don’t have the opportunity of going out.

It is undoubtedly a slap on the face of society that calls women the human beings but without having been given divine rights. It is for sure that in most other parts of world women receive their full due rights and are working shoulder to shoulder with manfolk. But our society should bear it in mind that no nation can progress until and unless women are given their due rights. Denying their rights would also have negative consequences for Pakistani society. We need to give equal rights to our females so that they could play their part as well and country’s politicians mustn’t only pass bills but implement them in letter and in spirit.

ZN BALOCH

Kech

