Poor will get their rights in new Pakistan: Bazdar

Family of Chief Minister visites SOS village

Staff Reporter

Chief Minister Punjab Sardar Usman Buzdar said that they are heading towards new Pakistan of PM Imran Khan, the Pakistan which was once dreamt by Quaid-e-Azam Mohammad Ali Jinnah and Allama Iqbal.

Talking with different delegations in CM office, CM Sardar Usman Buzdar said that PM Imran Khan is giving practical shape to the dream of founders of Pakistan. Poor and underprivileged people will get their rights in the new Pakistan. He claimed that enormous work has been done during one month in order to bring positive changes in the lives of citizens.

He said that those who have tried to de-track Pakistan from its original destination are real culprits while our Captain is trying to bring back Pakistan at its development track. He said that they will solve the problems of the people on priority basis and revolutionary vision of Prime Minister Imran Khan will change the destiny of country and the nation.

The government of the Tehrik-e-Insaf will take practical steps to protect the rights of the people. He said that effective strategies for providing employment to the youth are being devised. He said that the policies of Prime Minister Imran Khan will be the guarantor of prosperous Pakistan. The principles of transparency and merit will be adopted by eliminating corruption. CM also listened to the problems of people on this occasion and issued orders on the spot for their resolution.

While issuing necessary instructions to the Cabinet Sub Committee for Flood, Chief Minister Punjab Sardar Usman Buzdar said that keeping in view the heavy rainfalls and flood forecasting, all needful arrangements to be completed in advance also related organizations should remain completely alert in order to cope with the flood threats.

He said that concerned Provincial and Federal institutions should work in an integrated manner to ensure best arrangements for any emergency situation. He said that all the concerned departments and institutions should perform duties under best coordination and keep close contact with the Meteorological Committee for Flood.

Information on climate situation should be received on a daily basis, he said and further directed the concerned departments to devise an Emergency Plan regarding rain and potential Flood. CM also said that civil defense department should also be completely vigilant to deal with any unforeseen situation. He said that he will personally supervise the arrangements and will not tolerate any laxity in these precautionary measures.

Family of Chief Minister Punjab Sardar Usman Buzdar including his wife and daughters visited SOS village in Lahore. They amicably spent time with the children and later on visited the houses of SOS village to meet with children over there. Children of SOS village recited Holy Quran and Naats for their guests.

They also sang patriotic songs. Daughters of CM played different games and had a chit chat with the children who expressed great joy and gratitude in the company of their guests which showed their happiness on the arrival of Chief Minister’s family. While talking to Director of SOS village during the meeting, Chief Minister’s wife expressed his wish to establish SOS in Dera Ghazi Khan. Almas Butt, Director SOS village briefed the guests about the institution and showed them its documentary. Speaking on this occasion, CM Punjab’s wife said that SOS village is playing a remarkable role for taking care of destitute children.

It is a noble cause which proves fruitful in this life and hereafter. She said that it was a very nice experience for her and daughters to spend time with these kids as it is giving them a feeling of content and relief. She wished other cities to have institutes like this and assured that she will keep on vising such organizations in future.

