I would like to draw the attention of concerned authorities towards a critical issue which is being faced by the dwellers of Turbat which is the third biggest city of Balochistan as we all know. It is said that unease lies the head that wears the crown. This narrative is a very fit example which can safely be referred for Turbat, though big but beset with multiple problems, one of which is poor treatment management both at public and private hospitals.

Patients are unable to get satisfactory treatment due to lack of good experienced doctors and the available doctors with their poor and expensive treatment leave the patients in limbo. Secondly, lack of proper machinery in the area, patients are left with no choice but to travel to Karachi for satisfactory treatment. But only those can afford going to Karachi who are somewhat in a financial position to go there; most of the patients hardly afford going to far off places in connetion with treatment.

Therefore, I humbly request Balochistan Health Minister to please improve poor treatment process in the hospitals and make sure people get appropriate treatment at appropriate time.

TEHZEEB YOUSUF

Kech, Balochistan

