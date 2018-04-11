Poor state of park irks DC

Naeem Ahmed

Shikarpur

The Deputy Commissioner Shikarpur Syed Hassan Raza Shah visited the Ganesh Park and expressed his displeasure when he came to know about broken benches, broken cradles for children, broken water shower and poor state of wash rooms at the Park, here on Tuesday. The Deputy Commissioner Shikarpur summoned Chief Municipal Officer [CMO] Iqbal Imtiaz Phulpoto and Engineer Muhfooz Ahmed Soomro and directed them to take measure and improve the state of the garden as well as he issued instruction that this Park should be reserved for family Park so that families could be entertained because of this is single park it falls next to Clock tower next to Lakhi gate, the heart of the city.

DC further lamented that there is no facility of drinking water therefore no one wants to come to the Ganesh Park to visit the garden adding this is his second visit since he has been given charge.