Poor show of religious parties in elections overjoys certain elements: Siraj ul Haq

LAHORE : Ameer, Jamaat e Islami, Pakistan, Senator Sirajul Haq, has said that certain elements were overjoyed over the religious parties’ poor show in the elections and believed that secular and liberal lobbies would now be able to pursue their agenda freely but they were gravely mistaken.

Addressing a large Friday congregation at Mansoora mosque, he said that the Pakistani people were always ready to lay down their lives for the love of Islam and the Holy Prophet and in their presence, no one could dare to convert this country into a secular state.

Sirajul Haq said that the JI would watch from where the new government got dictation and on whose direction it functioned. “If the Qibla of the government is other than Holy Makkah, we would set it right”, he added.

The JI chief said the US was saying it was glad over the defeat of the religious parties in this country and that the Pakistanis had rejected extremism and terrorism. He said the fact however was that the US itself was promoting terrorism and extremism in the world.

He said the list of US crimes against humanity was long. It was the only country in the world to drop nuclear bombs in Hiroshima and Nagasaki which eliminated millions of innocent human beings. During the last three decades, he said, the US had been involved in the bloodshed of innocent human beings, especially the Muslims in different parts of the world.

The Americans had even bombed the factory preparing milk for the infants in Sudan and they were mainly responsible for the killings of the Muslims in Palestine and Kashmir, he added. He said that if the new government also acted on Washington’s dictation, it would also lose public support in no time.

Sirajul Haq said that the JI wanted Imran Khan to fulfill his commitment to build this country as a Islamic state on the pattern of the Madina state. He said that a beginning in this direction should be made soon. He said the JI would welcome every good work of the new government. However, he said if the government tried to change the direction of the country, the JI would be the biggest obstacle in its way.

He said the JI had always struggled for the enforcement of the Islamic system as it wanted to see this country as an Islamic, welfare state. He was sure that the sacrifices of the JI workers for this great cause would not go waste.

He said that during the election campaign, the JI workers had approached the people in every nook and corner of the country and sought the public support or the blessed Islamic system. He said that the JI workers were the soldiers of Allah’s Deen and they would certainly get the reward of their efforts from their Creator.

He said the hurdles arising in their way could not shatter their resolve and they would continue to strive for the sublime cause till their last breath and they were sure to be successful in the last run.

