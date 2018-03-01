Poor show of governance

Ever since the water commission was made under the supervision of Justice (retd) Amir Hani Muslim to see and collect the samples of water that is being consumed by the people of Sindh, we have yet to hear the name of a city which he visited and came back without reprimanding the authorities responsible for providing the most basic utility of life. Larkana, Karachi, Hyderabad, Shikarpur; the bigger the city the dirtier the water. Recently the PPP’s spokesperson Sayed Khurshid Ahmed Shah instead of getting puzzled by the claims of Justice Amir Hani about the baffling impurity of water and taking the relevant machinery to cleaners for flirting with the life of millions of people.

Well, if the Sindh government had entertained the same article according to which all institutions are mandated to work under their defined limits then the court would not have felt compelled for compulsive intervention. Since the court is already overburdened, so much so it even continues working on Sunday. But given the prevailing deplorable condition of governance in Sindh, giving more space to the Sindh government means to suffocate the life of laymen one step further. The latest report released by United Nations on gender equality is far from holding any positive signs for the country as a whole.

VASDEV

Mithi, Tharparkar

Related