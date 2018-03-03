Poor quality of milk

The mayhem caused by quality of milk certainly has a long way to go. The local milk shops selling loose milk have zero health certifications, and quality standards, their storage tanks and containers of milk are subject to millions of bacteria and germs which give birth to food poisoning and countless diseases. Whereas due to determined action taken by Chief Justice, many packaged milk companies have been declared safe and healthy for consumption, like Olpers and Milkpak as they use UHT process which kills harmful bacteria which increases the shelf life of the milk. The Punjab Food Authority has done a lot of hard work in the province of Punjab regarding the pasteurization law, and Sindh is in the process but needs to follow up at a faster pace. Milk is an essential product for the growth and good health of everyone, therefore, it is high time that the authorities step in and take the untamed horse of loose milk.

SIRAJ MUNEER

Karachi

