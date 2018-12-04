Poor quality food killed minors, reveals medical report

Staff Reporter

Karachi

Medical reports have termed food poisoning as the source of death of the two minors after dining out, it was revealed on Tuesday.

Citing investigative sources revealed that the police obtained the medical reports which stated that the deceased children had ingested subnormal quality of food due to which they had suffered food poisoning that stemmed to their eventual death the following day.

Eighteen-month-old Ahmed and five-year-old Muhammad had passed away on November 11 after dining out at Karachi’s Arizona Grill accompanied by their mother the night before. Subsequent to the incident, a probe was launched into the matter by the police resulting in the eatery getting sealed.

The investigation had recovered meat from the high-end restaurant which had expired back in 2014.

Samples of food recovered from the house of the two siblings were also sent for a test which found no toxic elements.

Furthermore, sources revealed that the ultimate cause would only be settled after the microbiology report is released which would then be evaluated by a panel of doctors that will be set up.

Share on: WhatsApp