Poor getting help without discrimination: Augustine

Provincial Minister for Human Rights, Minority Affairs and Inter-Faith Harmony, Ijaz Alam Augustine said that in this hour of difficulty the Punjab government is making it possible to distribute rations and financial aid to deserving without any discrimination.

He said this during his visit to Bahawalpur on Saturday where he attended a ceremony organized by Punjab Bait-ul-Maal to distribute ration and relief cheques among deserving families.

According to details, Punjab Bait-ul-Maal distributed ration bags among 1000 needy persons and relief cheques worth of Rs 6 lacs to 50 families. The minister said that Punjab government believes in service of humanity and nation without any political interest while we are trying our best to not only protect people from coronavirus but also provide maximum relief to them for which Ehsas Programme and various other initiatives have been taken.

He further said that Punjab Bait-ul-Maal was also playing an active role in extending monetary support to the poor families, adding that 220 million Pakistanis would fight coronavirus pandemic jointly.

Malik Mohammad Azam Amin (Punjab Bait-ul-Mal), President Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf South Punjab Noor Khan Bhabha, Punjab Government Spokesperson Sumaira Malik, District President PTI Syed Mohammad Tehseen Gardezi, Members Punjab Bait-ul-Mal Council Chaudhry Ahmad Salman Arshad, Fauzia Ahmed , Chairman Allah Wale Trust Shahid Lone, Chairman Youth Council Hamza Karamt and others were present on the occasion.

Later on, the minster also met with different delegation of the minorities led by district president Tehseen Nawaz. Matters of minorities discussed in details especially affects of coronavirus after lock down. Minster Ijaz Alam said that that Government of the Punjab actively supporting the families who lost their job/source of income due to corona virus crisis and hopefully under the tremendous leadership of Imran Khan, Pakistan soon come out from difficulties faces by nation.