Poor to get free treatment at PKLI: Shahbaz

Salim Ahmed

A meeting of the Board of Governors of the Pakistan Kidney and Liver Transplant Institute (PKLI) was held under Chief Minister Punjab Muhammad Shahbaz Sharif, here on Sunday to discuss progress on the project and other important matters.

The meeting expressed satisfaction over the recruitment process of doctors, nurses and paramedical staff for the project.

Addressing the meeting, Chief Minister Shahbaz Sharif said the Pakistan Kidney and Liver Transplant Institute was the great project of the service of the distressed humanity and work should continue on the project with hard work and determination to complete this project in time and even a single second should not be wasted to complete this project well in time.

He said kidney and liver patients would get free treatment and the project would not become standardised project of not only Pakistan but also the whole region and for that noble cause we all should work as a team.

He said the Punjab government was spending Rs 19 billion on the project, therefore competing this project well in time should be the top priority. The chief minister said such project of great significance had never been launched in the history of Pakistan for the patients of kidney and liver diseases.

He said that institute would become role model in the region and top quality and standard should be ensured in the institute at any cost. He said the recruitments for the institute were being made purely on merit and culture that would be introduced in the institute would be replicated in other public hospitals of the province therefore a comprehensive plan should be finalized.

He said nobody would be allowed to create hurdles in the way of this hospital and the funds from public exchequer were being spent on the project and its benefit should also reach the public. He said even single penny was being spent with honesty and saving of millions of rupees had also been made in that project like other mega projects and our sole agenda was to serve the people.

He said agenda of serving of humanity was being advanced and for the completion of this agenda we should work as a team.

He said that institute would become a centre of excellence was Asia. He said six hepatitis clinics had been set up in the province while remaining hepatitis clinics would be established in time. He said with the establishment of hepatitis clinics hepatitis patients would get immense benefits and all these clinics have state-of-the-art facilities.

President Board of Governors Prof. Dr. Saeed Akhtar gave a briefing on the project.

Speaking on the occasion, Prof. Dr. Saeed Akhatar said long journey had been travelled in the short time and this project is being completed at the fast pace under leadership CM Shahbaz Sharif. He said the chief minister had provided support at every step and all recruitments have been made on merit.

Provincial Ministers Khawaja Salman Rafique, Dr. Ayesha Ghaus Pasha, Khawaja Imran Nazir, Adviser Dr. Umer Saif, Chief Secretary, Chairman P&D, Secretary Specialized Healthcare and Medical Education, concerning officials, members of Board of Governors and others were also present on the occasion.