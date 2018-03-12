Poor education

Balochistan being the largest {in terms of geography} and the richest (in terms of resources) province is the home to the lowest literacy rate people if compared with other provinces of the country. According to a recent report, male literacy rate in the province is 39% while that of female it is 22% and even half of our population has no access to education at all.

There are many places where there isn’t any access to school and that is the reason that our education standard is not comparable to that of any other province in Pakistan. Indeed our resourceful province needs the attention of Education Ministry. Only claims won’t do it rather they must sincerely take action to eradicate illiteracy from the province because we too have the right to read and study.

MAHAM YASEEN

Turbat, Balochistan

