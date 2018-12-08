Poor education system

Balochistan, despite being the richest province and economic hub of the state in future, is shrinking a satisfactory ratio of children enrolled in educational institutions. Much of the facilities are obviously missing in institutes owing to constant negligence of political representatives who make plenty of promises but do very few. The dilapidation education of the province can be judged by its literacy rate that stands 26pc— the least literacy rate among the provinces. Sadly, the proportion of children who are out of school is above than 33pc that means a peaceful and standardized life for these helpless children is a pipe dream. Children are nation-builder of any country. Educating them decides the kind of future the nation owns.

However, there are more than 12500 primary schools in the province and among them 7000 schools are without classrooms and teachers, and 5000 ghost teachers are found. It is recently reported by BBC that thousands of schools even do not exist but have records in office files and provision of funds is continued, which are swollen by bureaucrats. Accordingly, situations are more alarming for girls’ education. Among 12500 schools girls just own 2500, including nonfunctional, and their literacy rate in rural areas is below 2pc.

Bringing better administration in education sector of Balochistan utterly depends upon the action of the government. It is inevitable that if Baloch leaders don’t educate the nation well, other nation will rule the province and plunder its natural resources. So, it is time to awake and work to furnish the quality of education that nation deserves. Better late than never.

HAROON MURAD

Ginna, Turbat

