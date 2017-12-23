Poor education in Sindh

There is a quote of Nelson Mandela that “education is the most powerful weapon which you can use to change the world.” Unfortunately, education has a pathetic condition in Sindh. Alif Ailan, an NGO, has released its report for 2017 regarding educational conditions. Azam Jammu and Kashmir ranks first followed by Islamabad, Punjab, Gilgit-Baltistan, KP, Balochistan, Sindh and the FATA respectively.

According to the report, Punjab and KP have improved educational sector, meanwhile, Sindh, Balochistan and FATA’s performance have remained very poor. KP government has really brought a remarkable change in the education sector. 9 of the 10 top districts are from KP, only 1 from Punjab. In the same survey for 2016, 9 of top 10 were from Punjab; none from KP, undoubtedly a great achievement by PTI government in KP.

Sindh has miserably failed by bringing any change in the education sector. As per Alif Ailan’s 2017 report, Sindh’s school infrastructure score is 49%, only 42% primary schools have electricity, 54% schools have drinking water, 60% have toilets, 58%, have the boundary wall, and importantly only 32% school’s buildings have been found in satisfactory condition. Let’s compare Sindh with KP. KP school infrastructure scores 91%, In KP 87% primary schools have electricity, 89% water, 95% toilets, 87% buildings are in satisfactory condition.

In Sindh, 47% schools are supervised by single teachers. 27% schools are running in the single classroom. Out of 12 million, more than 6 million children are out of the school. 50% children leave schools before completing primary education. Education is in the pathetic condition in Sindh. This is the time Sindh government should wake up and take serious steps in the field of education.

RIAZ AHMED

Dadu

Related