Poor diet among youngsters may lead to increase risk of Obesity

MEDICAL experts Wednesday warned that poor diet and physical inactivity among youngsters can lead to an increased risk for certain chronic health conditions, including high blood pressure, type 2 diabetes, and obesity. Childhood obesity has become a new challenge for healthcare providers as youngsters who eat too much fast food are twice as likely to become fat if they have a genetic predisposition to obesity, talking to a private news channel General Physician Dr Zohaib Naeem said.

He explained, schools play a particularly critical role by establishing a safe and supportive environment with policies and practices that support healthy behaviors. Schools also provide opportunities for students to learn about and practice healthy eating and physical activity behaviors.

Eating fried foods away from home where frying oil may not be fresh, posed the greatest risk, he added. He said with each reuse, oil becomes more degraded, and more gets absorbed into food, which can contribute to weight gain, higher cholesterol, and higher blood pressure all risk factors for type 2 diabetes and heart disease.

Individuals who are underweight are likewise substantially more prone to get sarcopenia (age-related muscle squandering), and might be at more serious danger of dementia, he added. While young consumers were aware of healthy eating, their food preference behaviour did not always appear to reflect such knowledge, particularly within the school and social environments, Dr said.

Human body experiences changes in metabolism, eating habits, and energy levels in winter and to stay healthy, selection of foods that give the body nutrients that actually help promote wellness is important, said Dr Zohaib. ‘Stress is harmful to the body, and particularly is a major contributor to the development of chronic diseases such as obesity, cardiovascular disease and mental health disorders such as anxiety and depression,’ he says. Good nutrition is essential for everyone, but it’s especially important for growing teenagers. Unfortunately, many teenagers have an unbalanced diet, he highlighted. “A well-balanced diet, with plenty of fruit and vegetables and small amount of high fat foods are best for a healthy heart”, he mentioned. If you eat takeaway food regularly, you are more likely to put on weight than if you eat fast food only occasionally, said, adding, it may require some effort to change your eating habits, but even a few simple changes will make a huge difference. You’ll feel better and may find managing your weight easier.

