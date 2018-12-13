Poor conditions of govt schools

There was a time when government schools used to be considered as best educational institutes. But with the passage of time government schools lost their credibility/quality. Due to lack of funds government schools administrations fail to give basic necessities to the children such as toilets, chairs, black boards and most importantly teachers.

Due to such situation, parents have been forced to send their children to private educational institutions. I request relevant authorities to take benevolent measures regarding this issue so that those studying in Government-owned schools can get quality education.

ZOYA SHAFI

Karachi

