Poor condition of medical facilities a failure of state: CJP

Mian Saqib deposits Rs 300,000 in dams fund; Has no social media account

Staff Reporter

Rawalpindi

Chief Justice of Pakistan Justice Mian Saqib Nisar on Saturday said the poor condition of medical facilities in the country is a failure of state.

Addressing an event at the National Institute of Heart Diseases in Rawalpindi, the chief justice remarked, “Patients do not have access to better health facilities. The state of hospitals is such that there are three patients on one hospital bed.”

“There is a need to improve the state of hospitals and a lot of other things in the country,” the chief justice stressed.

The top judge lamented, “Medical facilities are only available for the wealthy. I have tried to play a role in improving medical facilities.”

“It is the responsibility of the government to provide funds for health facilities and judges have also given advice repeatedly for the improvement of hospitals,” he added.

“I saw the critical condition of hospitals in Punjab and saw three people lying on a single hospital bed in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa. The poor condition of medical facilities in the country is a failure of state and it is the government’s responsibility to improve them,” Justice Nisar further said.

Justice Nisar continued, “It is unfortunate that there is no facility in the country for the liver transplantation of children.”

According to a notification, the Supreme Court on Saturday rejected reports regarding the Chief Justice of Pakistan Justice Saqib Nisar having any social media account.

The chief justice of Pakistan does not have any social media account and that the Twitter account under his name is fake.Meanwhile, Chief Justice Mian Saqib Nisar deposited Rs 300,000 in Supreme Court of Pakistan and the Prime Minister of Pakistan Diamer Basha and Mohmand Dams Fund.

