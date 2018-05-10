Poor condition of footpaths

Footpaths in most parts of Karachi are in poor condition. Karachi used to have one of the best maintained footpaths when it was the Capital of the country, but now maintenance and improvement work on footpaths is generally lacking. With the pressure on space and influx of population, Karachi footpaths are used for different purposes besides serving as walking pathways for the pedestrians. All the footpaths in the main markets of the city have been encroached making it very difficult for the pedestrians to use them.

In most city areas, including Saddar, M.A. Jinnah Road, Zaibunnisa Street, Nazimabad, Liaquatabad, Shah Faisal Colony, Malir, Orangi and Korangi, the condition of footpaths is very dismal. Not only lack of maintenance but digging of roads is also creating a lot of hardships for the pedestrians. The people of the city demand immediate repair work of the footpaths.

SAROSH SULTANA

Karachi

