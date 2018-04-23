Poor cleanliness arrangements in Dhoke Elahi Bukush

Rawalpindi

The residents of Dhoke Elahi Bukush have expressed concern over poor cleanliness as heaps of garbage spread in the area are giving a stinking smell. The residents of the area including Kashif, Hammad, Nadeem, Arshad, Masud ul Hassan Qazi, Zulfiqar Abbasi, Sajid Masud, Mohsin Aziz and others complained that poor cleanliness in the area, was causing diseases among the residents. They said that heaps of garbage were breeding mosquitoes that could lead to dengue fever.

One of the complainant told that buffaloes also found in the area, there presence made the environment polluted. The residents demanded of Solid Waste Management Company to give attention to the neglected area.

While, the Company claimed that best cleanliness arrangements were put on place and the staff presence in the area was being monitored regularly.—APP