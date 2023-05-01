Pooja Hedge delights fans with new viral pictures from Sri Lanka vacation

Indian actor Pooja Hegde is known for her impeccable fashion choices as she carries off both traditional and modern outfits with equal grace.

Overall, the Beast actor’s fashion sense is chic, elegant, and versatile as she rocks Western wear with great ease. The 32-year-old has been seen wearing dresses, jumpsuits, and jeans with stylish tops. Pooja also opts for bright colors and bold patterns for her bold outfits.2.

After the release of her recent film ‘Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan’, the Bollywood actor has taken social media by storm with her latest avatar. Of late, she dropped glimpses of her vacation from Sri Lanka as snaps went viral soon.

Crabsolutely Clawsome, she captioned the post as the B. Town girl posed with the claws of crab. The other photos saw her posing with a Christian Dior bag. The photo gallery got over 1 million love reactions on social media as fans were stunned.

Pooja is an avid social media user as she amassed more than 23 million followers only on Instagram. Here’s some of her bold look.

For the unversed, the Indian actor made her film debut with 2016’s Mohenjo Daro opposite Hritik Roshan, and also appeared in Housefull 4, Radhe Shyam and Cirkus, and ‘Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan’.