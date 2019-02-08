Ponting named Australia assistant coach for World Cup

Melbourne

Ricky Ponting has been named as Australia’s assistant coach for the World Cup the day after David Saker quit the position.

Ponting, the former Australia captain who led the team to two World Cup titles in 2003 and 2007, will take up his role after the forthcoming series against India and Pakistan with current batting coach Graeme Hick shifted to focus on preparations for the Ashes. “I’m really excited to be joining the coaching group for this year’s World Cup,” Ponting said. “I’ve enjoyed my previous short-term roles with the ODI and T20 Teams but World Cups take on a whole different meaning for me.”

“I have enormous confidence in the players available to the selectors and know we will be as tough to beat as any team, in this year’s World Cup.”Modern batting is about scoring 360 degrees – Talking cricket with Ricky Ponting

Head coach Justin Langer, who has had to deal with the absence of Steven Smith and David Warner from Australia’s batting ranks during his first nine months in the job, believes Ponting will have value across all aspects of the squad.

“Ricky knows what’s required to win World Cups, and I know he will be a valuable mentor to not just the batting group, but the broader squad as we focus our attention on defending our World Cup title,” he said. “Ricky and I have worked together with the Australian Men’s Team in the past, he is an extremely driven coach who is fully invested in the players development.—Agencies

