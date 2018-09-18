Pompeo visit: Stand we not alone

Tariq Khalil

IN 1979 when the (erstwhile), Soviet Union invaded Afghanistan, the internal turmoil had already pushed more than two hundred thousand refugees. This was much before 1977. By 1979 the figure rose to over four hundred thousand. The Afghan problem was increasing in magnitude. A sort of internal strife was already there amongst various factions vying for power. But on Pakistan side Pakistan was already facing the administrative, law and order issues. Pakistan US relationship was under strain especially after Bhutto announced Pakistan will go for nuclear technology. It was only when for two years Pakistan singly handled refugees and had decided to send them back to fight instead of getting spread in Pakistan, US saw an opportunity and offered around US $ 400 millions which in a meeting in GHQ, President said abruptly peanuts, and that became key word throughout the world as Carters family business was peanuts. Later US aid was a product of mutual interest. This coziness ended with Soviet withdrawal in 1988. Later, 9/11 and following events pushed Pakistan into a new war which Zia earlier cleverly avoided.

One thing is clear from day one, US always craved closeness with India. It was Nehru doctrines which never made it possible for US to win over India. In 1962 US helped India in Indo-Sino war even tilting Sub Continental power of balance. As matter of fact power injections to smeared reputation of Indian army emboldened India in a follow up of 1965 war, to take that war in to a newly different direction. Sabotage and subversion in East Pakistan which eventually resulted in to a civil war imposed on Pakistan. Our military political leadership fails to see writing on the sky, and breakup of the country. US kept a closed eye which emboldened India further. Later declassified US consulate Dacca transcripts have shown much before March 1971 USA had indicated to their government to give up East Pakistan. Whereas, people of Pakistan in those dark days being fooled of US support by USA. Rather in a follow up USA again imposed restrictions on Pakistan which remaining in place till 1982/3.

Pakistan suffered losses of more than 70000 dead and double the amount of casualties in war of not their doing. In 1993 General assembly of Interpol, Pakistan raised boogie of Indian mantra of terrorism. But, USA continued pushing Pakistan oblivious of the damaged Pakistan suffered and done. Rather US drawing room Strategists were and still (Cohen-Idea of Pakistan) predicting break-up of Pakistan. Indian RAW, CIA and Black Water were used to polarise and weaken the state of Pakistan. Money, media and technique are used to destabilise Pakistan. In the follow up of Spring Offensive and destruction of almost nine ME countries enemies of Pakistan hoped Pakistan will follow. But as Levin said Pakistan and its people are highly resilient and strange people. They have great strength to face odds. People of Pakistan as a nation rose and destroyed terrorism to almost 90 percent. Pakistan Army crushed terrorism. The only army who succeeded in the most unconventional war and most difficult terrain. Pakistan Army after years of war is battle hardened force both for conventional and unconventional warfare. Pakistani nation came back from cross road. Pakistan therefore is getting out of dependence from US pressures.

Secretary of State Mike Pompeo visit, briefest after Clinton, after President Trumps threats to Pakistan, and cut of payments in funds, could not and should not expect a reception different to what he faced. They, US fathomed to assess the resolve of Imran Khan’s new Government. Pompeo failed to achieve what US wanted. Mantra of do more is buried by Bajwa doctrine. Yet there are mountains of problems. Pakistan should be ready to face more pressures both fiscal and strategic. Pressures on CPEC and Pakistan be ready to face further psychological propaganda, physical threats. Pakistan, while remaining engaged with USA should further cement association with China and Russia. Russia is keen to bolster both strategic and military to military relationship. On the sidelines Russia has a large consumer market, around 25 billion, which can be exploited by Pakistani exporters besides entering in other areas of cooperation from high technology and even, Defence, space and avionics.

—The writer, a retired Brigadier, is decorated veteran of 65 & 71 wars and a defence analyst based in Lahore.

