Pompeo sees Afghan peace deal

US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo met Afghan President Ashraf Ghani during an unannounced visit to Kabul on Tuesday to discuss ongoing peace talks with the Taliban and the security situation ahead of Afghan presidential poll in September. His visit came ahead of seventh round of peace talks between Taliban leaders and US officials in Doha on June 29, aimed at finding a political settlement to end the 18-year-old war in Afghanistan. Pompeo expressed the confidence that a peace deal would be struck before September 1 this year.

The optimism being expressed by the US Secretary of State is an indication that the United States was willing to work with Taliban to remove obstacles to the deal in the coming weeks. According to media reports, the two sides, during the next round, will focus on working out a timeline for the withdrawal of US-led troops from Afghanistan and on a Taliban guarantee that militants will not plot attacks from Afghan soil. It was also encouraging to hear from Pompeo that Washington has conveyed to Taliban its willingness to withdraw but details about timetable have to be worked out. Presence of foreign occupation forces is main hurdle in the way of the final settlement as Taliban have made it known that they would not compromise on their demand for total withdrawal. About 20,000 foreign troops, most of them American, are in Afghanistan as part of, what is being portrayed as, a US-led NATO mission to train, assist and advise Afghan forces but it is crystal clear that they also carry out so-called counter-terrorism operations which means continuation of the foreign imposed war and conflict in Afghanistan. There is every reason to allow Afghans to take decision about their future without any interference from any outside power and the recently held peace conference at Bhurban highlighted this point when all participants endorsed the option of an Afghan-led and Afghan-owned reconciliation process. The leaders that gathered at Bhurban at the invitation of Pakistan also agreed to talk to Taliban which is a significant development as it amounts to universal consensus to accept Taliban as a major stakeholder. It is hoped that finalization of a deal between the United States and Taliban would give a push to the intra-Afghan dialogue and all Afghan groups would seize the opportunity for reconciliation and taking effective control of their own country and its affairs.