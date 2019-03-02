Pompeo ‘hopeful’ for de-escalation

UN chief hails Imran’s move to free pilot

Observer Report

Washington

US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo on Thursday said he was hopeful to “take down the tensions” between Pakistan and India after having “good conversations” with leaders from the two neighbouring countries.

“I spent a good deal of time on the phone last night talking to leaders in both countries, making sure there was good information exchange, encouraging each country to not take any action that would escalate and create increased risk,” Pompeo told reporters travelling with him from Hanoi, Vietnam to Manila in the Philippines.

“We were and continue to be very engaged with the issue between India and Pakistan.

“I am hopeful that we can take down the tension there, at least for the time being, so they can begin to have conversations that don’t portend risk of escalation to either of the two countries,” he noted, adding that the United States was “working hard on that”.

Meanwhile, UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres has welcomed Prime Minister Imran Khan’s decision to release the captured Indian fighter pilot in what was seen as an effort to de-escalate the gravest crisis between the two countries in years.

“The report of the release of the Indian pilot by the Pakistani authorities would be very much a welcome step,” UN chief’s spokesperson Stephane Dujarric said in response to a question at a regular briefing at the United Nations’ headquarters in New York.

The Indian pilot, whose was plane was downed by Pakistan Air Force jets on Wednesday, was then taken into custody.

Meanwhile, UN General Assembly President Maria Espinosa, who visited Pakistan recently, also expressed concern over the situation and urged the two neighbouring countries to resolve their disputes through dialogue.

Her spokesperson said Espinosa believes diplomatic negotiations provided the best means to settle problems.

Share on: WhatsApp