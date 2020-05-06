Pompeo has no evidence about virus lab leak: China

Observer Report

Beijing

China on Wednesday hit back at US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo over his claims that the coronavirus originated in a lab in Wuhan, saying he “doesn’t have any” evidence.

“I think this matter should be handed to scientists and medical professionals, and not politicians, who lie for their own domestic political ends,” said foreign ministry spokeswoman Hua Chunying at a regular press briefing.

Pompeo said Sunday in an interview that there was “enormous evidence” that the new coronavirus came out of a Wuhan lab.