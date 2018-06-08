Pompeo, Gen Bajwa discuss bilateral ties, Afghan reconciliation

Observer Report

Washington

US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo has spoken by phone with Army Chief Gen Qamar Javed Bajwa to discuss the process of political reconciliation in Afghanistan and other issues.

A statement released on Thursday by State Department spokeswoman Heather Nauert said Pompeo and Gen Bajwa discussed ways to advance US-Pakistan bilateral relations, the need for political reconciliation in Afghanistan and the importance of targeting all militant and terrorist groups in South Asia without distinction.

This was the first interaction between the new secretary of state and the army chief which came amid deterioration in ties between the two estranged allies.

The understanding between Pompeo and Gen Bajwa on the need for political reconciliation in Afghanistan coincided with by President Ghani’s announcement of a ceasefire with the Taliban till June 20.

In January, US President Donald Trump’s close aide Sajid Tarar, in hope of improving Pakistan and US ties, said that he believes the situation between the two countries would eventually improve.

In a video message, Trump’s adviser on the Muslim community had said that one shouldn’t be worried about deteriorating US-Pak relations and that some “short stature” politicians are trying to stir chaos between the two countries but that Americans are actively trying to clear the misunderstandings.

Trump’s aide had further stated that healthy Pakistan and US ties are beneficial for both the nations and Pakistani politicians should aim for peace rather than creating chaos.

He further added saying that the US has not stopped aid but only postponed it as the operations are being carefully viewed by both parties involved. Pakistan hosted the first direct peace talks between Kabul and the Taliban in 2015, but they ended when Kabul announced the death of Taliban founder Mullah Mohammed Omar. Washington has talked up the prospects for peace many times and Pakistan has said it will help to ensure its neighbour’s stability.

Earlier this year, US had assured Pakistan that it does not want to sever bilateral ties with this important ally while Islamabad extended its “wholehearted support” to the US-backed Afghan offer of peace talks with the Taliban.