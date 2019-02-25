Plastic generally needs decades to decay. Plastic is composed of toxic pollutants that have potential to cause great harm to environment in the form of air, water and land pollution.

Environmental authorities have launched a campaign against plastic pollution in Zhob. Authorities are providing eco-friendly bags and shopkeepers are told to discourage the purchase of polythene bags. They have initiated door-to-door campaign to create awareness in the public about horrible effects of plastic pollution. Hopefully, if we learn and implement techniques through this campaign we could breathe in pollution free areas in nearer future.

ABDUL HADI

Zhob, Balochistan

