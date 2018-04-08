Through the esteemed columns of your newspaper, I would like to draw attention of all stakeholders towards pollution. Pollution is when something added to an environment is harmful and poisonous to all living things. Pollution is ever-increasing and spreading tentacles of asthma and other respiratory problems. The government should not turn a blind eye to smoke emanated by two and three wheelers, which virtually burn the eyes to the near blindness. These vehicles are openly flouting the traffic pollution rules while the traffic police look at other direction.

The hopeless and the helpless victim have to endure this day after day. It’s a high time the government take stern measures of confiscating such vehicles or imposing them with high fines. The decision of the government regarding the removal of the pollution-emanating buses has been highly appreciated by the citizens. It is therefore requested that the government provide relief of its citizens.

RABIA KHAN

Karachi

