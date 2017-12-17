A river will die when it is choked with pollutants—toxic and otherwise. Moreover, the oxygen in water gets absorbed by an unwanted and exceedingly high number of waste organisms. Large amounts of nitrogen or phosphorus make a river’s oxygen-producing plants grow at such a high rate that they become overcrowded and die of congestion. This in turn results in the fish dying as they are deprived of plant food. The river water becomes dangerous for human or animal consumption once the bacteria start the decaying process.

It is important to remember that all human, animal and industrial waste produces pollution. Excessive quantities of chemicals and minerals deposited in rivers will ‘kill’ water destroying its oxygen content. Not only are rivers polluted but so is the sea. Waste from industries is emptied into rivers and other water sources which in turn flow into the sea. Garbage and other waste material are also thrown into the sea. Oil spills and other disasters cause pollution and life in the sea is destroyed.

We should all take on the responsibility of keeping our natural resources free from pollutants so that our country and the Earth, at large, remain beautiful.

RAFIQUE RUSTAMANI

Hyderabad

