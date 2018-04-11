Polling in Azerbaijan presidential election starts

BAKU : The polling for Presidential election started on Wednesday at 8.00 a.m. in Azerbaijan as 5.314 million registered voters would use their right to vote and elect their next president for seven years.

The Central Election Commission has made elaborate arrangements and including installation of 1000 cameras, setting up of polling stations in Missions of Azerbaijan abroad etc. to conduct election in a free and transparent manner. There exist 125 constituencies and the Commission has established 5641 polling stations, of which 215 are temporary while 41 have been set-up in foreign countries to facilitate Azerbaijani expatriates. There are eight candidates who are contesting for the slot including incumbent President Ilham Aliyev.

The authorities concerned have established 41 polling stations outside Azerbaijan for the presidential election and as many as 13,820 voters are expected to cast their vote in these polling stations abroad.

Moreover, 890 international observers of 60 organisations and from 59 countries are coming to Azerbaijan while the number of domestic observers would be 58,175. The basic objective is to ensure transparency. Opportunities have also been provided for visually and physically disabled voters.

Mobile ramps are being used for the voters with mobility impairment to come to the polling station and vote. So, all polling stations have been made suitable for such voters. The ramps will also facilitate the persons using wheelchair to come to polling stations independently and vote.

The Commission also focused on voter education and many projects were carried out in this field.

The voting, started at 8.00 a.m will end at 7.00 p.m.