Pollen allergy camp to continue for 10 days

The district administration of the federal capital will continue serving pollen allergy patients from its pollen allergy camp for further 10 days in wake of high risk pollen season.

According to District Health Officer Dr Najeeb Durrani, the camp was established to facilitate the pollen allergy patients of twin cities of Rawalpindi and Islamabad. He said that separate sections have been set up for male and female patients.

He said that the medical teams will remain available for treatment of pollen allergy patients at the camp which was established at Community center.—APP

