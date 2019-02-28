Pollard, Amin take Zalmi home in 172 run-chase

Dubai

Half-centuries by Kieron Pollard and Umar Amin took Peshawar Zalmi home in a comfortable 172 run-chase in the first fixture of the Pakistan Super League at Dubai International Cricket Stadium Thursday.

Shahid Afridi, Muhammad Ilyas and Muhammad Irfan took one wicket each in the match. Imamul Haq and Fletcher provided a strong start to Zalmi after opener Kamran Akmal’s departure on duck.

Imam went to pull a good length ball from Mohammad Ilyas in the fifth over but missed in a big way, resulting in a severe blow to the unmentionables. After a four-minute delay for treatment from the physio, he was finally able to resume on 10 and eventually made 39 before he was stumped charging Afridi.

Johnson Charles’ blistering 57 off 31 balls knock powered Multan Sultans to 172 runs in the clash against Peshawar Zalmi

JM Vince assisted Charles with his 41-run knock before getting run out by Imam-ul-Haq. For Zalmi, Umaid Asif, Liam Dawson and Hasan Ali picked one wicket each. Skipper Shoaib Malik played unbeaten 28 off 21.

Meanwhile, Lahore Qalandars take on Karachi Kings in the second fixture at the Dubai International last night.

The Kings currently sit at the bottom of the points table having won just two games from six. Lahore on the other hand, fared much better after they came out on time, by defeating Quetta Gladiators by eight wickets. Fourth-placed Qalandars comfortably chased down a 107-run target in a low-scoring match in Dubai.

AB de Villiers top scored for Qalandars, hitting 47 not-out off 38 balls while Haris Sohail remained not-out for 33 as they took Qalandars easily over the finish line in the 16th over.—Agencies

