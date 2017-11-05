Politics of transparency has defeated politics of allegations: Shahbaz

Salim Ahmed

Punjab Chief Minister Muhammad Shahbaz Sharif has said that said politics of transparency and public service has always defeated politics of allegations and lies.

Talking to a delegation of overseas Pakistanis in London, Shahbaz said that development projects launched by the PML-N government, has no parallel in term of speed of completion and transparency. “We believe in the politics of hard work, service, honesty and transparency, and hard work done with all-out pure efforts is producing positive results after over four years,” he said, adding: “We will come up to the expectations of the public in future.”

Shahbaz said corruption has reduced and transparency has increased in Pakistan, and the credit goes to the PML-N government and international institutions have endorsed transparency policies of the PML-N government. He said the people of Pakistan only want development and progress, and the government of the PML-N does not believe in the politics of hollow slogans and it has taken practical measures and for this reason solid steps have been taken for the welfare and to improve living standards of the common man.

He said he personally monitors progress on development and public welfare projects and top standard and transparency in projects have been ensured through the third party audit system. He said his every breath is dedicated to public service and the focus of every measure is public welfare. “We are moving on the path of progress and welfare of the public despite impediments.”

He said those who criticise public welfare projects are in fact enemies of development and progress. He said those who are creating impediments to public welfare projects are unaware of miseries of the common man. “Our political opponents cannot tolerate transparency in multi billion development projects.”

He said those who have got loans worth billions of rupees written off are talking about corruption. In the past the people of Pakistan has rejected those who held sit-ins and made records of corruption in the past and they will do so in the future, he said.

Moreover, Shahbaz Sharif has expressed grief and sorrow over the loss of lives, including women and children, in the landslide in Bajaur Agency.