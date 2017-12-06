Politics swirls around Nawaz Sharif: PML-N

General Secretary, Pakstan Muslim League Nawaz (PML-N), Khawaja Tariq Nazir has said that the politics of the country swirls around former prime minister Muhammad Nawaz Shairf.

He said that those who desire minus Nawaz will never succeed in their nefarious designs, said a statement issued here on Tuesday.

He said that the projects of China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) in the leadership of Nawaz Sharif and Shehbaz Shairf are being completed at fast-pace.

Khawaja said that the CPEC will play an important role in the economy of the country.

He said that those who were doing politics of abuses will face defeat. Adding that the change does not come only with slogans and speeches it comes with practical work.

Khawaja further said that prosperous and strong Pakistan is the destination of the PML-N.—APP

